Head-To-Head Survey: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00

Upland Software has a consensus target price of $56.43, indicating a potential upside of 58.24%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -155.67% N/A -150.13% Upland Software -18.74% 5.32% 1.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Upland Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 1.21 -$13.91 million N/A N/A Upland Software $291.78 million 3.72 -$51.22 million $0.99 36.02

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upland Software.

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -5.21, meaning that its stock price is 621% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upland Software beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management sy

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

