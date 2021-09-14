HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,117. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,187.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

