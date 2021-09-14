Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.66

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.