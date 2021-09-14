Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.66

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

