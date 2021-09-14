Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,696 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Herman Miller by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $451,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at $23,695,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

