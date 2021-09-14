Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CNX Resources comprises 1.6% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 29,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

