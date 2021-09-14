Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 47.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 179,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

