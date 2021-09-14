Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KEY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 259,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,705. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

