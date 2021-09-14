HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after buying an additional 696,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.