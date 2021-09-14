HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $65.88.

