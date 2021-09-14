HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

