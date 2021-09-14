HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,748 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

