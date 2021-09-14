Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.17 Million

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to announce $192.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.95 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,212. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

