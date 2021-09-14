Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $296.38 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Hive has a market capitalization of $296.38 million and approximately $76.21 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001057 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,384,798 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.