Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,024.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 517,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

