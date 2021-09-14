Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.