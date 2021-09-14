Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Hot Mama’s Foods stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Hot Mama’s Foods has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile
