HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HPX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,934. HPX has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

