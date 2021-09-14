HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 7.45 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 372.90 ($4.87). 21,690,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,156,180. The company has a market cap of £76.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 399.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.30.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

