HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBA stock traded down GBX 7.45 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 372.90 ($4.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,690,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,180. The company has a market capitalization of £76.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 422.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

