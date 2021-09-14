Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HNP. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HNP stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 32,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

