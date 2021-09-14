Hudock Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

