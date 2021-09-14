Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $58,865.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00146360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00736915 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.