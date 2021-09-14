Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $47,404.71 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $6.89 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,404.71 or 1.00304505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00174643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.30 or 1.00009527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.48 or 0.07123203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00869719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.