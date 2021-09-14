IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.45.

TSE:IMG opened at C$2.96 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

