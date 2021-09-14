IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $104.34. 179,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,991. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

