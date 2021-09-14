Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.33. 789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

