Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.50. Immunovant shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $969.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 121,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.