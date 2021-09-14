IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several research firms recently commented on IMV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get IMV alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 16,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.