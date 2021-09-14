IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 453,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,404. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.