Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

NYSE IR opened at $54.00 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

