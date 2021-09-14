Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

