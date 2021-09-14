Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,549 ($33.30) per share, with a total value of £152.94 ($199.82).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,496.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,209.75. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

