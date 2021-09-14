Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells 13,424 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXP stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.14. 342,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

