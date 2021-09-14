Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 8,722 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Elizabeth Ann Levy-Navarro sold 8,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $19,362.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EAST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 56.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $133,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

