Insider Selling: Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,765,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,392,943.20.

Bitfury Holding B.V. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 206,490 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$2,114,457.60.

On Monday, August 30th, Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$2,512,500.00.

Shares of TSE:HUT traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.46. 737,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.93. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

