Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.89 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $38,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

