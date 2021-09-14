Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

ZS traded up $7.96 on Tuesday, hitting $275.80. 2,287,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,762. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

