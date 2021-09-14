Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

