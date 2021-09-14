Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

