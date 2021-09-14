Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 379,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

