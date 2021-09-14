Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $281.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

