Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

