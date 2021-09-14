Intersect Capital LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 375,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

