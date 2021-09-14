Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.93.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

