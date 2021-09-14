Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

AN opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.