Intersect Capital LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,867.19 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,813.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,565.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

