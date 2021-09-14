Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

ITP stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,191. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,041,711.45. Insiders have sold a total of 255,142 shares of company stock worth $7,878,086 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITP. Cormark increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.