Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $568.07. 6,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.31 and a 200-day moving average of $462.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

