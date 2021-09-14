Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,094. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

